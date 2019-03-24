Valinor Management L.P. Purchases 194,200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Valinor Management L.P. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 3.9% of Valinor Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valinor Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $78,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $177.94. 1,021,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $127.79 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.37.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

