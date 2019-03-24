Valener Inc (VNR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

TSE VNR opened at C$23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $929.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. Valener has a 1 year low of C$18.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.77.

Valener (TSE:VNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$36.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valener will post 1.44000006880546 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Valener from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th.

About Valener

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

