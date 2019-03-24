USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $237,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $733,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $80.48 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

