Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other news, CEO Willing L. Biddle acquired 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $644,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $309,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBA opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

