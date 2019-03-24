UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) is Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,716,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

