United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Gitlin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $923,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

