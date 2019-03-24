United Services Automobile Association Has $3.23 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.57% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,119,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,577 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 430,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $527.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $429,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,805.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,500. 13.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

