United Services Automobile Association Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYOK. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Myokardia by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Myokardia by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOK. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

MYOK opened at $54.31 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos purchased 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $157,000,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

