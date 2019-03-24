United Services Automobile Association Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB opened at $100.92 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Proto Labs had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/united-services-automobile-association-has-2-97-million-holdings-in-proto-labs-inc-prlb.html.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.