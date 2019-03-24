United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,240 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5,125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,352,556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,419,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $270,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,212 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,948,365 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 2,796,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after buying an additional 1,031,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

