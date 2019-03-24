United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,728 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $922,721.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,237 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,917.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.09.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

