Unit Co. (UNT) Receives $26.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

UNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Unit in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,695,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Unit by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 316,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unit by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,237,000 after purchasing an additional 206,441 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unit by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Unit by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 618,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 351,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Unit has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Unit had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Unit will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

