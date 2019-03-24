Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 466,270 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $87,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 397,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 91,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.78.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

