Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Director Sells $241,450.88 in Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,776.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $330.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nomura increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

