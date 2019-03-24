UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 72,000 Shares of Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Spirit MTA REIT were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTA. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $16,250,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the 4th quarter worth $4,350,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 203,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,385,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,385,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTA stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01. Spirit MTA REIT has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 18.06%.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

