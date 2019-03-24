UBS Group Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (TLG) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.59 ($30.92).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €26.50 ($30.81) on Thursday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a twelve month high of €27.08 ($31.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

