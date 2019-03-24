U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

