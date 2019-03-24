Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $257,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

PSCC opened at $74.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

