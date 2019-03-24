Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $251,000 in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 16,833,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,985,000 after buying an additional 7,805,336 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 8,583,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 7,558,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,802,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after buying an additional 5,025,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,629,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after buying an additional 4,509,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 33.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,447,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after buying an additional 2,882,298 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/two-sigma-securities-llc-invests-251000-in-ambev-s-a-s-abev.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Santander lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.