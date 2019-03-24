Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 230,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 95.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In related news, Director Marvin Tseu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $207,153.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guido Jouret purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.03 per share, for a total transaction of $73,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,561.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Plantronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Plantronics Inc (PLT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/two-sigma-investments-lp-takes-position-in-plantronics-inc-plt.html.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.