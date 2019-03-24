Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.04 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,489 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,764.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,171,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,404,000 after purchasing an additional 630,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 538,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,392,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 233,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $51.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $2,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

