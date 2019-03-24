Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 255.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,593 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter worth about $1,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 19.5% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 71,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,074,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDCC. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

