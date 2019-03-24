Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 65,400 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $68.16 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,574,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,761 shares in the company, valued at $18,883,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Burton White sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,418 shares of company stock worth $13,893,460 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

