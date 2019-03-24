Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

