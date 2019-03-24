Truegame One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,046.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $813,342.00 and approximately $4,046.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00423883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01655180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00230287 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

