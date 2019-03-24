Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,326,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,075,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,843,000 after acquiring an additional 190,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,717,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,226,000 after acquiring an additional 159,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 23,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,008,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $140.03.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/travelers-companies-inc-trv-shares-bought-by-yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc.html.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.