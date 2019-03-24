Traders Sell Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) on Strength (VPU)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) on strength during trading on Friday. $7.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Utilities ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Utilities ETF traded up $0.76 for the day and closed at $130.14

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9454 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,717.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 195,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,224,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,157,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

