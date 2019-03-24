Traders Buy Shares of Kraft Heinz (KHC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $100.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.77 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Kraft Heinz had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Kraft Heinz traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $32.29

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $355,973,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

