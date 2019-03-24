Investors purchased shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $111.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.49 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded down ($1.20) for the day and closed at $60.26

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) on Weakness” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/traders-buy-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa-on-weakness.html.

