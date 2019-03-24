Tractor Supply (TSCO) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of TSCO opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

