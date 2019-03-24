Total System Services (TSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s merchant acquiring services have consistently been in focus given the growth in direct businesses and higher sales productivity. Consistent generation of free cash flow enables business investments and enhances its financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. It has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimates move up over the last 30 days. Its revenues are likely to be dampened by the new consumer financial protection bureau rule that is expected to be implemented by April 2019. It expects 2019 net revenue to be negatively impacted by approximately $60 million to $65 million. The company also carries a high debt, which elevates financial risks. “

Get Total System Services alerts:

TSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Total System Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Total System Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.53.

NYSE TSS opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Total System Services has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $1,028,435.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,718.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 593,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,724,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total System Services (TSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.