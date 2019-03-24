Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Holdings Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Total System Services worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Total System Services by 2,822,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Total System Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Total System Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Total System Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP G Sanders Griffith III sold 11,273 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $1,028,435.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,718.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSS opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

