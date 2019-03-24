Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,662,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 593,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,724,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,967 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,134,000 after purchasing an additional 900,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $979,718.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,545.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 47,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $4,361,888.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,445,106.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

