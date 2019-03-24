Torcoin (TOR) Price Hits $0.0745 on Exchanges

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Torcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. Torcoin has a total market cap of $23,561.00 and $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.02306430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010689 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000503 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007404 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00002061 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001343 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Torcoin Coin Profile

Torcoin (TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin . Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using US dollars.

