TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223,526 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $22,985,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 141,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 767,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386,770 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 275,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

