Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 131,707 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Tower were worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

In related news, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $314,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,393.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,216,065 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $133.53 and a twelve month high of $196.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

