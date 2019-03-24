Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $28.22 Million Holdings in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.66% of Kemper worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kemper by 15.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,313 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $11,843,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

KMPR opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kemper’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

