Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.58 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,693 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,220,331.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,067 shares of company stock worth $7,741,929. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

