Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,475,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $920,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Paypal by 78.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Paypal by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/thoroughbred-financial-services-llc-buys-new-position-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.