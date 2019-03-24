Thomas W. Seger Buys 3,865 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,698.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $78,319. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.89. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GABC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

