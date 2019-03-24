Thomas B. Neff Sells 39,636 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $2,200,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,596,440 shares in the company, valued at $144,154,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FGEN stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

