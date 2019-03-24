Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.73.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $263.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $199.85 and a one year high of $271.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

