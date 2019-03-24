The Coca-Cola (KO) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted The Coca-Cola’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

KO stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

