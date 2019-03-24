The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

