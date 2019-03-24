Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aegion were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aegion by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aegion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aegion by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aegion by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aegion by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Aegion in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $71,799.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. Aegion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Aegion had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

