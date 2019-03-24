Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of INTL Fcstone worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 37.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,392,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,599,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTL opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.58. INTL Fcstone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTL. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

