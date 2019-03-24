Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Major Shareholder Purchases $32,171.16 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $765.98 per share, with a total value of $32,171.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Horizon Kinetics Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $741.16 per share, with a total value of $31,128.72.

On Friday, March 15th, Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $748.14 per share, with a total value of $31,421.88.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $730.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $409.00 and a 52 week high of $877.97.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 119.34% and a net margin of 115.70%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

