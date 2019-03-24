Tensile Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,530 shares during the quarter. Entercom Communications comprises 1.9% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,011,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 1,819,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,876. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $778.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $411.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,752.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,334.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,713,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.59.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

