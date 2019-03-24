Tensile Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Tensile Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,136 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 7.3% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Advance Auto Parts worth $48,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,634,000 after buying an additional 309,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Shares of AAP traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.84. 941,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

