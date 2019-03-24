Telenav (TNAV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.98. Telenav has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.00.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telenav news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,251 shares of company stock worth $1,453,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Telenav by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,696,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telenav by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telenav by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telenav by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telenav by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

